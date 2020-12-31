Trio faces felonies in Walmart raid

A trio wrapped up after a Boxing Day raid on the Topsy Walmart appeared in East Fork Justice Court on Monday.

Nathan Ki Neal, 23, Joshua Tyler Steen, 29, and Cady Shea Romano, 27, allegedly stole items from the Walmart on Saturday afternoon.

According to court documents they were all three in a brown vehicle that was spotted in front of the World Market in the neighboring shopping center.

Upon spotting the deputy, Neal allegedly drove off and out of the parking lot onto Highway 395. The deputy activated his lights and followed the vehicle into the parking lot of the Jacks Valley Target. He ordered them out of the vehicle at gunpoint.

Neal is being held on a probation violation out of Washoe County.

Steen waived his preliminary hearing on a possession of a controlled substance charge on Wednesday.

Romano also faces a drug felony. She was released on her own recognizance.

Attorney John Malone said the possession charges involved heroin found under the vehicle’s rear seat, which was within reach of anyone.

• A couple was taken into custody on Dec. 17 on a warrant for drug felonies.

Lewis Allen Berluti, 61, and Megan Danielle Agosto appeared in East Fork Justice Court on Wednesday and their cases continued until Jan. 20.

Court documents accuse the pair of delivering 101 grams to the Jacks Valley Target in exchange for $1,400.

• A couple found in possession of multiple credit cards, checks and the identity documents earlier reported stolen were taken into custody on Dec. 15.

Haley Douglas, 26, and Thomas Edward Geisler, 30, were booked on a variety of charges after a traffic stop on Waterloo Lane near Lampe Park.

According to the sheriff’s report, Geisler was driving a green Honda sedan with no license plates or temporary moving permit. Geisler has since been released from custody.

A deputy recognized Douglas as someone wanted by Douglas County Alternative Sentencing, and she was taken into custody.

While she was being walked to the patrol vehicle she said there was a methamphetamine pipe in her purse.

That prompted deputies to bring the K-9 for a sniff of the vehicle.

In addition to a methamphetamine pipe with some in the bowl, deputies located a U.S. Passport, credit cards, at least one driver’s license, several credit cards, a functioning stun gun and a checkbook.

At least some of the items had been reported stolen from a Sparks storage unit, a Douglas burglary and a Carson City theft.

A deputy contacted one of the victims, who said she believes Douglas has been opening lines of credit and cards using her name. Another victim said there was a burglary at a Sparks storage facility that included a check book.

• A 19-year-old Californian appeared in East Fork Justice Court on Dec. 23 in connection with his arrest for possession of a controlled substance and minor consuming alcohol.

Noe Rodriguez of Van Nuys was ordered to return to court on Jan. 27.