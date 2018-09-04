Trio denies trafficking charges

A trio of Oregon men, who are denying drug trafficking charges, face an April 9, 2019 trial in the case.

Cody Marcus Britton, Joseph Dwayne Brunson, 23, and Lucas R. Polk, 25, each pleaded innocent at their Aug. 28 arraignments.

Britton is facing two charges of trafficking in a controlled substance and one count of using the identity of another person. He is being represented by attorney Matthew Work.

Brunson and Polk are facing two counts of trafficking each. They are represented by attorneys Matthew Ence and Maria Pence. All three men are out of custody.

The three men were arrested after deputies investigated a vehicle parked near Dotty's Casino on Dec. 30, 2017.

According to court documents deputies said Britton was in the back seat hiding something when they approached.

A subsequent search of the men turned up what authorities contend are 26 grams of crack cocaine and 126 Ecstasy pills.

Work told District Judge Tod Young that it's possible the three cases will be severed, so the three have to be tried individually.

Young set the three cases for the same date, but prepared for the possibility they would be tried separately by issuing first, second and third settings.

In Nevada, a conviction for trafficking carries a possible life sentence.