Trio arrested in reported burglary

A trio arrested Sunday after a Spring Valley homeowner reported he saw strangers on his security camera appeared in East Fork Justice Court on Monday.

Shannon Jo West, 49, was ordered held without bail on two previous cases from earlier this year where she was under a suspended sentence.

West was a passenger in a vehicle driven by Tarah Cartwright, 51, which failed to pull over in a timely fashion. When the vehicle did pull over, West jumped out and ran off.

“She didn’t stop until the deputy threatened to unleash his dog,” Prosecutor Chelsea Mazza said.

Alleged methamphetamine and a pipe were found on Cartwright during a search. Her bail as set at $1,250 bondable.

West was booked on charges of burglary, and possession of burglary tools.

Attorney Maria Pence asked that a date be set to resolve the older charges and that a reasonable bail be set on the new charges. Justice of the Peace Cassandra Jones set a $7,240 bail, which is bondable and a court date on Wednesday.

The third person, Seth Brian Scott, was released on his own recognizance. While Scott was seen on the camera and was observed walking down the road when the homeowner showed up, Mazza said he shouted an apology to the owner while in the back of a patrol car.

Attorney Matthew Ence said there was no allegation anything had been taken from the home and that it was at most a case of trespassing.

He was ordered to return to court on Jan. 6, 2021.

• An 18-year-old Gardnerville man was released on his own recognizance after being arrested for statutory seduction.

Mazza said that Isaiah Jenkins may have provided alcohol to a 13-year-old.

Jenkins was ordered to have no contact with the victim or anyone under the age of 18 without parental supervision.

• A $5,000 cash warrant was issued for a woman who failed to appear in East Fork Justice Court on Monday.

Joanalyn Mae Hernandez, 28, was arrested Oct. 26 for speeding. She was booked on felony drug charges after she was found with suspected heroin, before making bail, which was forfeited.