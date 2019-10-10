Trial set in child abuse case

A North Carolina man is denying he made a 12-year-old boy put a gun to his head and say goodbye to his little sister.

Christian J. Sharpsteen, 35, is on schedule to go to trial next year on two felony counts of child endangerment or abuse.

Sharpsteen’s five-day trial is set for Jan. 28, 2020.

He is represented by Reno attorney Karena Dunn.

■ Prosecutors won’t be allowed to introduce evidence of two prior domestic batteries in a Nov. 19 trial against a Gardnerville man denying a felony domestic battery.

John W. Hamrick has been in custody since April after he allegedly violated the conditions of his bail.

The incident occurred Dec. 2, 2017, where Hamrick was arrested after deputies responded to a fight in progress. The victim said Hamrick threw a shelf on her and allegedly took a motor vehicle, a gross misdemeanor.

He was arraigned on Monday on both charges.

Hamrick has been in custody for 73 days as of Wednesday, and attorney Andrew Bunn sought his release on his own recognizance pending trial.

District Judge Tom Gregory left his bail at $10,000 bondable.

Three domestic battery cases in seven years is punishable by a mandatory prison term.

■ A man denying a gross misdemeanor charge for possession of burglary tools is scheduled to go to trial Nov. 6.

Joshua P. Spring appeared in Douglas County District Court on Monday with attorney Matthew Ence.

Only one motion has been filed by prosecutor Matthew Johnson, who is seeking to introduce evidence of Spring’s prior felonies, should Spring choose to testify.

Ence said he wasn’t anticipating that Spring would testify in the case.

District Judge Tom Gregory granted the motion that the evidence could be used for impeachment purposes. He said any objections would be heard as they were made.

Spring was arrested early Aug. 22, 2018, near the industrial area of Airport Road.

According to court documents, Spring was using a hose to siphon gas from a vehicle. Spring’s trial was continued from July after he had to change attorneys.

■ The last unresolved case of someone indicted by the Douglas County grand jury may be resolved without going to trial.

Juan G. Ramirez-Vargas, 47, is denying charges of sexual assault and lewdness with a child under the age of 14.

If convicted, he could face a minimum of 35 years in prison.

A Nov. 26 trial has been scheduled, but District Judge Tod Young told attorneys on Tuesday that if it can be resolved, it should be resolved soon.

Attorney Maria Pence said attorneys had been working hard toward a resolution.

Young said that if it went to trial that was fine with him, but he urged attorneys to hurry up.

“I don’t want to call 80-100 members of the community who might have to give up their vacation to be here, if it’s going to be resolved,” he said.

Ramirez-Vargas has been in custody since he was arrested March 24, 2017, in Oregon on a warrant.

■ Charges have been dismissed without prejudice against four Carson City residents involved in a June 9 incident in Topaz Ranch Estates.

Robbery charges were dismissed against Antoinette Aguilar-Turtle and Boyd Turtle on Sept. 11. Charges were dismissed against Travis Rogers and Elliotte Shoshone in June.