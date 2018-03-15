Trial in beating of bound woman April 2

A trial is scheduled to begin April 2 in the case of a Gardnerville Ranchos man accused of tying up and beating a woman in January 2017.

Donald D. Eby, 59, faces charges of coercion and battery causing substantial bodily harm will head to trial in September in connection with his Jan. 3 arrest.

Eby is accused of pinning a woman to the ground at his home, attempting to bind her wrists with zip ties, and hitting her in the face multiple times.

Several drivers spotted the victim running down the road in the area of Waterloo and Centerville lanes in just a bathrobe and with zip ties around her wrists.

According to court documents, her cheekbone and nose were broken in the attack.

The trial in the 2015 Ranchos shooting death of a teenager is scheduled for September.

Ranchos resident John Stalcup faces an open murder charge after he shot Ian Toepfer, 19, during a struggle at his home.

Stalcup's attorney, Derrick Lopez, is leaving his practice at the end of the month to take the assisstant directorship at China Spring Youth Camp.