Trial delayed in molestation case

A 13-day trial for a man facing child molestation charges has been delayed until March 4.

Juan G. Ramirez-Vargas, 46, is denying charges of sexual assault and lewdness with a child under the age of 14. He could face life in prison if convicted.

Originally scheduled for Jan. 14, defense attorneys Matthew Ence and Maria Pence sought the delay so they could call expert witnesses.

District Judge Tod Young ordered the delay Dec. 18.

Young set the trial a month later than defense attorneys were asking, saying there was a trial every nearly every week in 2019.

Ramirez-Vargas was the subject of one of four indictments issued by the Douglas County Grand Jury.

■ A Carson City woman, who was out of custody for two days before she was overheard talking to an inmate about getting him a gun, was sentenced to prison after her probation was revoked.

Amie M. Folster, 39, received a suspended sentence in September for attempting to use someone else's identity to avoid arrest.

Folster gave a deputy someone else's name when she was stopped in Gardnerville on June 3.

She was ordered to spend six months in Douglas County Jail as a condition of her probation.

According to court documents, she was released Nov. 24 and ordered to meet with parole and probation. She asked probation officers if she could delay the appointment because she couldn't get a ride.

In the meantime, on Nov. 26, a Douglas detective contacted probation to report that Folster was overheard talking to a jail inmate about obtaining a weapon for him. Folster told the inmate that she would attend court on the day she'd claimed she didn't have a ride. She was arrested Nov. 28 after officers verified she was in court instead of meeting with probation.