Trial date set in Ranchos shootings

It will be at least a year before an El Salvadoran man accused of murdering four Western Nevadans goes before a jury.

Washoe District Judge Connie Steinheimer set an April 6, 2020, date on Tuesday in the death penalty case against Wilber Martinez-Guzman, the Associated Press reported.

Martinez-Guzman, 20, is accused of the shooting deaths Gardnerville Ranchos residents Connie Koontz and Sophia Renken and in the shooting deaths of Jerry and Sherri David in Reno. All four shootings occurred within six days of one another in Jan. 10-16.

He faces 10 counts including murder, burglary with a firearm, and possession of a stolen firearm all of which are felonies.

Investigators believe Martinez-Guzman stole the weapon used in all four murders from an outbuilding on the David property while working as a landscaper.

Douglas investigators reportedly identified him as a suspect by tracking an Apple watch taken from the Koontz residence in one of the burglaries.

Recommended Stories For You

According to the Associated Press, Martinez-Guzman pleaded innocent to all counts.

Prosecutors announced last week that they would seek the death penalty in the case.