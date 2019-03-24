Trial date reserved in motorhome chase

A July 17-19 jury trial date has been reserved for a California man accused in the fiery pursuit of a motorhome through Carson Valley last summer.

Christopher Debastiani, 48, remains in custody on a charge of felony eluding authorities. He was arrested Aug. 26, 2018, after a chase that started in Stateline and wound all the way along Lake Tahoe, down to Carson City and then south ending in Gardnerville.

Debastiani appeared in Douglas County District Court on Tuesday with his appointed attorney Kris Brown.

She asked that the arraignment be continued for two weeks while Debastiani considers a deal, but asked the judge to reserve the trial date in case negotiations fall through.

In emails to The Record-Courier, Debastiani denied the charge, saying he was startled by South Lake Tahoe Police, who were trying to contact him related to a crime allegedly committed there.

Debastiani failed to appear in court in January and was arrested on a warrant and brought back to Douglas County.