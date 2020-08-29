Trafficking trial set out until March 2021

It will be March before a Sacramento man goes before a jury on a felony drug charge that could carry a life sentence.

Joseph Allan Cudia, 45, previously entered innocent pleas to trafficking and burglary charges.

Cudia and South Lake Tahoe resident Diego Coralles, 47, were allegedly squatting in a Bonnie Court rental property during a raid by the Douglas County Special Weapons and Tactics Team in May.

Deputies seized more than a pound of methamphetamine during the raid.

A March 22, 2021, three-day trial date has been set in the case.

Cudia’s attorney Adam Spicer said that the burglary case is likely to be resolved before the trial.

Instead of setting two trials, the burglary case will be a second setting.

Coralles’ case is still winding through Tahoe Township Justice Court with a Sept. 15 hearing date. Coralles is being represented by attorney Brian Filter.

■ On Monday, a Sept. 8-10 trial date was confirmed for a Topaz Ranch Estates man accused of breaking into a neighbor’s garage.

Bradley Stribling, 29, is being held on $5,000 bail pending his trial after he violated his bail conditions by drinking cough syrup.

Stribling has been in custody since June 23 in connection with the March 29 incident.

■ A Gardnerville woman is denying charges of burglary, possession of dangerous drugs and child concealment.

Maira Alejandra Zermeno-Barajas, 22, is free on bail in connection with her May 30 arrest. She allegedly forced her way into a Village Way apartment.

She is not waiving her right to a speedy trial, which is interpreted as meaning a trial within 60 days.

Defense attorney Brian Filter estimated he would only need a few days to try the case.