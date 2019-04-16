Trafficker admits stashing 60 grams of meth in teen daughter’s purse

A Topaz Ranch Estates man faces up to 30 years in prison after he admitted to trafficking with the assistance of a child on Tuesday.

John Nigra, 55, pleaded guilty to the felony before District Judge Tod Young, who told him he faces a minimum of three years in prison since the two sentences must run consecutively.

Nigra said he understood there was an enhancement to the sentence because he gave roughly 60 grams of methamphetamine to his 16-year old daughter before a Dec. 17, 2018, traffic stop.

Because of Nigra's guilty plea, a trial will be vacated. Nigra is scheduled to be sentenced on June 18.

Investigators testified that they were watching Nigra before he was pulled over. Investigator Jon Storke said Nigra put the methamphetamine in his daughter's purse along with a drug pipe.

A charge of carrying a concealed weapon was dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

A Yerington woman faces 2-15 years in prison after she admitted to a charge of trafficking heroin on Tuesday.

As part of her plea deal, Hillary M. Pomeroy, 37, will admit to second instance of driving under the influence in East Fork Justice Court.

Pomeroy was arrested March 17 after deputies saw her weaving in her lane on Highway 395 near Industrial Way.

When she was pulled over, they found methamphetamine and heroin on her person. Pomeroy faces a June 4 sentencing date.

Pomeroy was also involved in a drug transfer in the jail that resulted in a conviction of another woman.

Lindsey Rix, 27, admitted to gross misdemeanor dispensing a dangerous drug after she admitted giving Pomeroy one of her prescription pills on March 24.

Apparently Pomeroy had managed to smuggle heroin into the jail which she gave to Rix, who tested positive for the drug.

Rix had received a suspended 16-48-month prison sentence on March 5 for selling heroin on the condition she seek treatment.

Rix was sentenced to six months in Douglas County Jail and ordered to enter an inpatient treatment program immediately upon completing her sentence.

District Judge Tod Young allowed her to remain on probation, but said any violation would result in imposition of her prison sentence.