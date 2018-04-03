Traffic stop yields magic mushrooms

An Oregon man is facing multiple drug charges after he was stopped in Gardnerville on Friday.

Ryan Mueller, 24, was stopped for a minor traffic infraction on Dresslerville Lane at about 5 p.m.

A routine background check revealed his license was suspended for driving under the influence.

He was taken into custody and during a search of his vehicle deputies discovered a pound of marijuana and 7 grams of psilocybin.

The deputy also discovered blank vouchers from a Reno casino, which were turned over to a Gaming Control Board agent.

Mueller appeared in East Fork Justice Court on Monday, and was ordered to return to court today.

Recommended Stories For You

■ Two women were taken into custody on drug charges after a vehicle stop on Highway 395 near Riverview Drive on Saturday night.

Gardnerville Ranchos resident Vicki Heindl, 58, was clocked doing 67 mph in the 55 mph zone on Highway 395 and was pulled over.

During a search, a deputy found a small amount of methamphetamine and a methadone pill.

A passenger in the vehicle, Monique V. Gonzales, 34, was found to have a warrant for her arrest for failing to report to the jail.

Gonzales was previously sentenced to do jail time for possession of a drug not introduced into interstate commerce.

During a search, a gram of heroin was found on Gonzales' person. She allegedly admitted to smoking the drug while five months pregnant.

Both women are scheduled to appear in East Fork Justice Court today.

■ A Gardnerville woman was arrested for possession of heroin after the vehicle she was riding in was pulled over on Highway 395 near Cradlebaugh Bridge 5:40 p.m. Saturday.

Amber Fitzgerald, 24, told the deputy she failed to register as a felon, so he took her into custody.

During a search of her belongings he found marijuana and a small amount of heroin.

Fitzgerald was convicted in 2015 of sales and attempted sales of a controlled substance. Her sentence expired in 2017.