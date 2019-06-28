Traffic death remains unsolved after 2 years

Monday marks the second anniversary of the hit-and-run death of 21-year-old Roberto Palomar-Espinoza.

Palomar-Espinoza’s body was found 5 a.m. July 1, 2017, lying along Fremont Avenue south of Johnson Lane in Minden.

In the intervening two years, no one has come forward with a credible lead as to who might be responsible for hitting Palomar-Espinoza.

“We are deeply saddened and hurt that nobody has come forth with any information,” Aunt Maria Prado-Espinosa said.

The case is being investigated by the Nevada Highway Patrol’s Multidisciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team.

Nothing new has arisen in the case, according to Nevada Highway Patrol spokeswoman Hannah DeGoey said.

If anyone has any information to provide, they can email ncwmirt@dps.state.nv.us.

Palomar-Espinoza was walking home from a party that night, not far from where his body was found, when he was struck.

It wasn’t unusual for Roberto to walk home, according to his family. He worked at the Gardnerville Chevron and would walk from his job.

He’d just received a drivers license and was planning to attend Western Nevada College in the fall.

The family was told he was at a bonfire party that night and then went to another party at someone’s home.

His body was so mangled by the collision that it took investigators days to identify him.

He was the only child of Roberto Palomar and Catalina Espinoza. He lived in Carson Valley all his life and graduated from Aspire Academy High School in 2015.