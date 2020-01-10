Topaz Ranch Estates woman ordered to drug court

A Topaz Ranch Estates woman who found herself in custody twice in six months will attend Western Nevada Regional Drug Court.

Sandra Wages, 35, admitted to charges of attempted embezzlement and possession of methamphetamine.

Wages is a former manager of the Topaz Ranch Estates Family Dollar. She was arrested after she failed to deposit the store’s receipts over the July 27-28 weekend.

She received a suspended 180-day sentence on the embezzlement charge and was ordered to pay $804.62 restitution.

Wages received a diversion on the drug charge. She was arrested Nov. 18 after being arrested for speeding, a week after she admitted the embezzlement.

If successful the felony charge will be dismissed.

■ A Lake Tahoe man admitted to a count of attempted theft for stealing an expensive bicycle.

Ryan Denham Martin, 32, faces up to four years in prison and a $5,000 fine in connection with the July 19, 2019, theft.

Martin was released and then taken back into custody on Dec. 16 after he was reportedly found overdosing in a park bathroom.

He is scheduled to appear for sentencing on Feb. 18. He has been accepted to a treatment program.

■ A jury trial was vacated on Tuesday after a woman’s case was remanded from Douglas County District Court to East Fork Justice Court.

Heather Rose Olea, 31, appeared with her attorney John Malone.

The trial was scheduled for Jan. 27.

Olea is denying a February 2018 possession of a controlled substance. A couple of trial dates have been vacated over duration since she was arraigned Feb. 7, 2019.

She was ordered to appear in East Fork Justice Court on Wednesday.

■ A Gardnerville Ranchos woman was taken into custody after deputies responded to a Gardnerville business for an intoxicated person on Wednesday.

Dana Ruth Linehan, 61, faces a third instance of driving under the influence, according to East Fork Justice Court records.

Deputies arrived to find her in front of the business. She faces the DUI because she was seen driving to the location.