Topaz Ranch Estates man arrested on possession charge

A Topaz Ranch Estates man was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance and trespassing on Thursday.

Cameron R. Weiss-Karm was arrested after deputies began a business check at Walmart on Grant Avenue in Gardnerville and found him in the parking lot. The deputies had previous contacts with Weiss-Karm and knew he was issued a trespassing warning by Walmart staff.

The deputies contacted the manager at Walmart who filled out a private party arrest for trespassing. Upon searching Weiss-Karm, deputies located a small plastic bag with white residue. Weiss-Karm admitted it was methamphetamine.

His bail is set at $5,201.

A Gardnerville man was arrested on a theft charge early Thursday morning.

The 28-year-old man was arrested after deputies observed a pickup truck behind Tires Plus in Gardnerville. They noticed the marker lights were illuminated and observed someone walking around the truck. Deputies made contact with the man and noticed four used tires in the back of the truck bed and two inside the cab.

According to reports, deputies asked if he worked for Tires Plus or knew anyone who did. He said his friend told him Tires Plus throws out old tires and he should just take them, however he admitted he did not have permission to take the tires. The manager at Tires Plus confirmed with deputies that he did not have permission.

The manager estimated the value of the tires at $650.

His bail is set at $640.

A Gardnerville woman was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and expired registration.

The 36-year-old woman was arrested Tuesday after deputies observed a vehicle traveling southbound on Highway 395 with expired registration. They conducted a traffic stop at Highway 395 and Waterloo Lane and smelled alcohol emitting from the woman.

The deputies asked the woman multiple times for her vehicle registration, that turned out to be expired. The woman exited the vehicle. According to reports, she had a hard time maintaining her balance. She also showed signs of impairment during the standardized field sobriety tests. She gave a preliminary breath sample of .225 percent.

Her bail is set at $1,641.