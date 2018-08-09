Three kids and open container leads to womanâ€™s arrest

A Reno woman who had three children and an open container in her vehicle was arrested on Tuesday after she almost sideswiped a patrol vehicle.

Felisitas Eulala Ramirez, 34, was driving a RAV 4 that was the subject of several reports of reckless driving in Minden near highways 88 and 395 around 9 p.m.

A deputy working an unrelated traffic stop in the vicinity said the Toyota nearly hit the side of his marked vehicle.

According to court documents, Ramirez failed a field sobriety test and preliminary breath test revealed she had a blood alcohol content of .249.

She was booked into Douglas County Jail and released on her own recognizance with a transdermal alcohol device.

â– A Gardnerville Ranchos man was taken into custody on Wednesday morning after a routine background check revealed the Ford pickup he was driving had been reported stolen.

Brandon David Larmee, 30, was arrested 9:30 a.m. near Toiyabe and Waterloo after deputies saw the white F-150 stopped at the intersection. Larmee saw the deputies and attempted to put on his seatbelt and turn without signaling, resulting in the traffic stop.

A search of the vehicle allegedly turned up heroin.

â– A man who tested positive for marijuana while out on bail for a possible felony DUI was taken into custody on Wednesday.

David Vincent Cole, 35, failed a random test on Aug. 2 and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

When he returned for testing he was taken into custody on the warrant.

Cole was arrested July 24 after deputies responded to a collision in a Gardnerville grocery store parking lot.