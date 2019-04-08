Threats call prompts SWAT call-out
April 8, 2019
A report that a 47-year-old Gardnerville woman threatened a relative prompted a call-out of the Sheriff's Special Weapons and Tactics and the Crisis Negotiation teams early Saturday morning.
According to court documents, deputies responded to an address on Kittyhawk at about 1 a.m., where the relative crawled out a bathroom window.
After repeated calls, it was learned that Shannon West, 47, made her way north to the Stephanie Way neighborhood.
West surrendered to authorities at 5:30 a.m. She was booked into Douglas County Jail for assault with a deadly weapon, child abuse and obstructing.