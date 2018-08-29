Thousands lost in separate thefts

A man admitted on Tuesday to embezzling thousands of dollars from a Gardnerville car wash over the course of a year.

Andrew C. Plante, 29, faces up to 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine in connection with the theft from the Grand Prix Car Wash.

Owners estimate he took $31,000 from the business over the course of a year.

He pleaded guilty to one count of embezzlement of $3,500 or more, a class B felony.

According to court documents, Plante worked as a manager and would take deposits home.

He was spotted on a video entering an office after he was fired on Feb. 10.

Owners told deputies the car wash was usually profitable, but that the last year revenues were down to the point where they were subsidizing workers' salaries.

Plante faces sentencing Oct. 23.

■ Arraignment was delayed for a month in the case of a man accused of embezzling from the Cinnabon at Lake Tahoe.

William J. Weldy, 34, worked as a manager at the business until November 2017 when the owners realized deposits weren't lining up with income.

They said that $28,000 came up missing between December 2016 and 2017.

Weldy appeared in Douglas County District Court on Monday where attorney Matthew Work sought a continuance so he could discuss a plea agreement with Weldy.

According to court documents, Weldy told investigators that he had a methamphetamine habit.