Third man sentenced in jail beat-down

A Gardnerville man involved in the May 2 beating of another inmate was sentenced to 1-3 years in prison on Monday.

Daniel Redding, 28, is the third man sentenced in the beating of Myka Stickley, who was in custody in connection with a burglary ring.

“I take full responsibility for what I did,” he said. “From my criminal past you might say I don’t want to learn my lesson, but I have learned a lot. I understand that it isn’t getting any easier.”

Redding admitted to principal to attempted battery of a prisoner in custody. District Judge Tom Gregory ordered that the sentence be served concurrent to sentences imposed in Carson City.

Redding was in jail serving a six-month jail sentence for possession of a dangerous weapon after a January arrest.

He and Michael Ian Hutchinson were involved in the battery while another inmate, Michael Ray Burghard served as lookout.

All three men have received prison terms in connection with the incident.

A no-bail warrant was issued for Stickley’s arrest earlier this month.

■ A former Gardnerville man faces up to a decade in prison after he admitted Monday to a count of statutory sexual seduction.

Caleb Patrick Demaranville-Massey, 23, is not eligible for probation unless a psychosexual evaluation determines he is not a high risk to reoffend.

Demaranville-Massey, who is also known as Proctor-Henry, was arrested June 9 in Reno after a Secret Witness post identified him as a suspect in the case.

According to court documents, Demaranville-Massey engaged in sex with 15-year-old girl in April. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 5. He will have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life. He remains in custody pending a probation violation.

■ A Dresslerville man who was involved in a Nov. 24, 2019, rollover in the Gardnerville Ranchos received a DUI diversion on Monday.

Sterlin Smokey, 25, was driving his father’s car when he rolled the vehicle near Long Valley Road and ran into the sagebrush.

Under the program, Smokey will undergo an up to five-year program where he attends court and undergoes regular testing. If he’s successful, he will be convicted of a misdemeanor DUI instead of the felony, which carries a mandatory prison term. However, any subsequent DUI would result in prison.

■ A woman was allowed to participate in Western Nevada Regional Drug Court after she admitted to having methamphetamine when she was arrested on July 20.

Yvette Rene Bryan, 29, faces a suspended four-year prison term should she fail the drug court program.

■ A Gardnerville woman admitted to a charge of fraudulent use of a credit card.

Ann Syphus Freed, 55, admitted she used the card to withdraw cash from a man she was caring for.

Syphus Freed is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 29.