Thief sent to prison 5 years after crime discovered

A man who said he moved to Carson Valley to get away from crime-ridden California was sentenced on three felonies Monday.

Thomas Reed IV, 35, received a 28-72-month prison sentence after he admitted to charges of burglary, possession of stolen property and a stolen motor vehicle.

District Judge Tom Gregory set two 2-5-year prison sentences on the other charges to run at the same time as the burglary sentence.

The case stems from the 2014 discovery of a trailer filled with stolen goods parked in downtown Gardnerville. Reed was employed as a Gardnerville mechanic. He admitted misappropriating a 1991 Honda Accord from the lot. A warrant was issued for his arrest in 2015 and he was taken into custody in California in May.

“Five years ago, I was a bad person,” he said.

■ A woman who was bound over under one name in justice court was arraigned under another in district court on Monday.

Riki Eltingham, 41, who used the name Scibelli, faces up to a decade in prison for using someone else’s ID to avoid prosecution and possession of a stolen logsplitter.

Eltingham faces up to 2-10 years in prison and $20,000 in fines if her sentences are run consecutively. Her sentencing hearing is Oct. 14. She could also receive probation.

She and Jeremy Stritenberger were arrested July 21 at the old power dam south of Gardnerville.

Stritenberger’s case remains in justice court.

One of the felonies stems from her giving a false name and age to deputies. When her photo appeared in media reports about her arrest, people called the Sheriff’s Office with her identity.

■ A woman accused of taking $75,000 from a neighbor’s safe brought a cashier’s check for $45,000 along with a guilty plea to a count of attempted grand larceny.

Jordyn Renee Curtis, 28, appeared in Douglas County District Court on Monday with her attorney Richard Davies.

Under a plea agreement, prosecutors amended the charge to a gross misdemeanor which carries a maximum sentence of 364 days in jail and a $2,000 fine.

Curtis admitted that she took the money over the course of four months in 2018. She is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 7.

■ A Lake Tahoe woman faces 1-6 years in prison after she washed out of a DUI diversion program.

Sara F. Moretti was granted diversion on Oct. 1, 2018.

Her attorney said she was dropped from the program because she wouldn’t attend a treatment program at Reno Gospel Mission. Maria Pence said she was concerned that Moretti was being required to attend a faith-based program or go to prison, which would be constitutionally questionable.