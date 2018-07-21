Theft ‘rampage’ sends man to prison

The attorney of a man who admitted taking nearly $3,000 in men's cologne from a high-end store said a diagnosis of HIV sent her client into a rampage of thefts across California and Nevada.

R'Mani Minard, 24, admitted to one count of grand larceny in connection with a Nov. 29 theft from the Topsy Ulta store.

Attorney Maria Pence said Minard graduated from high school at age 16.

"He went on a rampage," she said about his turning to crime. "He felt he had been robbed of life."

Minard was sentenced to 12-48 months in prison to run simultaneously with his current prison terms in California.

Minard was a member of the Bay Area "Rainbow Crew," a theft ring that struck high-end stores across the Bay Area.

A San Francisco investigator said the gang collected $500,000 in merchandise from Luis Vuitton stores alone.

■ A man who was on a deferred sentence out of Douglas County when he was arrested and convicted of a similar offense in Washoe County was sentenced on Tuesday.

Shane Wedin, 24, had a 12-30-month sentence imposed.

He was convicted in November 2016 of grand larceny in the theft of $900 in ink cartridges from Walmart.

He was convicted in Washoe County for stealing jewelry from Sears in the Meadowood Mall, he told Judge Tod Young.

Young ordered Wedin's sentence to be served consecutively to the 19-48-month sentence he's serving on the Washoe County case. Wedin received credit for 196 days time served.

■ A Carson City woman will attend Western Regional Drug Court to avoid a felony conviction of possession of methamphetamine.

Peggy Gomez, 47, plans to transfer to Carson City's program.

She was arrested during a traffic stop and taken into custody on a warrant.

■ A Stateline man managed to make it about two months on probation before he absconded.

Edward D. Tuttle, 47, had his probation revoked and a 12-34-month sentence imposed on Tuesday.

Tuttle admitted he absconded from supervision in January and again in May.

He had four prior felonies, according to prosecutor Tina Russom, which made him a bad candidate to reinstate his probation.

He was given credit for 140 days time served.