Theft charges filed in vehicle burglary

A mother and son are facing felony theft charges in connection with an Aug. 10 vehicle burglary.

Nicole Marie Nigra, 47, and Ronald Vincent Nigra, 33, were taken into custody earlier this week on warrants charging them with burglary.

According to court documents, a north Valley resident said he heard a noise and when he went to investigate he found someone rummaging around in his van.

He pulled the man out of his van, who then ran off. He walked around the back and saw a woman trying to get into the drivers seat of a white vehicle to escape. The man said he grabbed her purse out of the car just as she was pulling away. He said she stopped and picked up the man. Deputies allegedly found drugs and identifying documents from Nicole Nigra in the purse. The victim identified Ronald Nigra as the man. Both Nigras were arrested in Carson City and Nicole was transferred to Douglas County. Ronald is facing drug charges after he was booked in a weekend drug raid in Carson City.

A Johnson Lane man facing four trafficking charges was taken into custody on Wednesday.

Robert Vieth Wilson, 63, was booked in lieu of $250,000 after he was stopped in connection with a warrant issued out of East Fork Justice Court.

According to court documents, he is accused of selling psilocybin mushrooms and methamphetamine.

A Stateline woman who is facing up to 364 days in jail for helping herself to a running Jeep was arrested Thursday for failure to appear.

Tauni Arduengo, 28, admitted in September to gross misdemeanor unlawful taking of a motor vehicle. She was released on her own recognizance to take care of a Carson City warrant. She is scheduled for sentencing on Nov. 5.