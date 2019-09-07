Teenage girl severely injured in videoed Ranchos beating

A screen capture from a video on Facebook of a 16-year-old Ranchos girl's beating.

The Sept. 3 beating of a girl in the Gardnerville Ranchos prompted the arrest of two other girls after deputies reviewed video footage posted to Facebook.

A 17-year-old and a 15-year-old were taken into custody on Wednesday in connection with the incident.

Undersheriff Ron Elges said the victim had obvious injuries. The girl was 16, according to the Facebook posting.

“We can assure the safety of our children in Douglas County and at Douglas County schools is something we take very seriously, and this incident is currently under further investigation,” Elges said. “We are aware of the video footage of this incident circulating on social media and we ask that you allow the Sheriff’s Office time to continue to work through the investigation.”

Elges said that since everyone directly involved in the case is a juvenile, the sheriff’s office isn’t releasing any additional information.

“We are confident the work done by our deputies involving this investigation was done with the utmost integrity,” he said. “We will continue to work in collaboration with the school district and will provide information as it becomes available.”

Superintendent of Schools Teri White said the juveniles involved were both from Douglas and Carson outside of Douglas High School.

“We have put a safety plan in place and the school is working with all the families to insure safety at school,” she said.

In a Facebook post, the victim’s sister said she reported she was being harassed at school. According to the post, the victim suffered a shattered nose and broken bone in her eye, including neck and back injuries.