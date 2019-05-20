Vehicle burglaries prompt warning

Douglas County Sheriff’s officials are reminding residents not to leave anything of value in their vehicles after a rash of eight break-ins at Lake Tahoe over the weekend.

Douglas detectives are actively investigating each of the vehicle burglaries that occurred between Friday night and early Monday morning.

“The sheriff’s office would like to remind the public, do not leave anything of value in your motor vehicles when parked in public parking lots, trail heads and Tahoe Beach access points along Highway 50,” Undersheriff Ron Elges said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division at 775-782-9905 and reference Lake Tahoe vehicle burglaries.