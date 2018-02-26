Tahoe man’s probation revoked, new charges pending

A South Lake Tahoe man had his probation revoked and is scheduled to be arraigned on new charges in Douglas County District Court next week.

Raymond Edward Brashears, 33, admitted to several probation violations on Monday.

He told District Judge Tom Gregory he got a visit from an old friend in September and ended up using methamphetamine.

Gregory imposed Brashears 12-32-month prison sentence, despite the argument by defense attorney Matthew Ence that his time served would mean he wouldn't spend much time in prison.

Brashears has been in custody in the Douglas County Jail since he was arrested on Sept. 19 while allegedly in possession of equipment to manufacture false identities.

Deputies also reportedly located methamphetamine and hypodermic needles in the vehicle.

That arrest was covered under a number of Brashears' probation violations.

He was originally sentenced in December 2016 for felony check fraud.

Ence said Brashears received a work injury that led him to his addiction. He funded the addiction by writing bad checks.

Brashears was given credit for 161 days time served.

■ A woman who was facing trial on a trafficking charge changed her plea to guilty on Monday.

Felicia Marie Eattock, 31, admitted to one count of possession of a controlled substance. A class E felony, a possession case requires a mandatory suspended sentence unless there are other factors.

Eattock was arrested Oct. 1 in an Indian Hills home where a 14-year-old girl had allegedly gotten into the marijuana stash and overdosed, according to court documents.

Deputies obtained a search warrant for the home after they received a report marijuana was being used in the presence of a toddler.

During the search, they came across a purse with 7.6 grams of methamphetamine. The purse belonged to Eattock.

Eattock tested positive for methamphetamine on Feb. 5 while she was out on bail. She is scheduled to be sentenced on April 23.

■ A 31-year-old Kingsbury woman admitted to felony driving under the influence on Monday.

Jessica Lynn Hawksley was arrested Feb. 10 for driving under the influence on Highway 50.

She faces an April 23 sentencing date. Her bail was reduced from $10,000 to $5,000 at Monday's hearing.

She also admitted a domestic battery in Tahoe Township Justice Court.

Her roommate, who was the alleged victim in the battery, testified that they'd removed all alcohol from the home in an effort to have her released on her own recognizance.

Her blood alcohol content was reported to be .15. The legal limit in Nevada is .078. She was ordered to return for sentencing on April 23.

Her attorney said she may seek diversion. Felony DUI carries a mandatory 1-6 year prison sentence if she's found to be ineligible for diversion.

■ A Gardnerville man's sentence for felony driving under the influence was placed on hold Monday while he participates in a diversion program.

Andrew S. Rempp, 31, was arrested Oct. 28, 2017, on Highway 395 with a preliminary breath test of .172.

"I wouldn't say I'm a full-blown alcoholic, but obviously when I do drink I make awful decisions," he said.

Besides his three convictions for driving under the influence, he has a clean record, according to both the prosecution and defense.

Diversion for DUI requires six months house arrest and up to three years of counseling.

Once completed, he will face conviction for second DUI instead of having a felony on his record.