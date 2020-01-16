Tahoe man in custody on fugitive warrant

A Lake Tahoe man was taken into custody on a fugitive warrant out El Dorado County on Sunday night.

Donald George Mendez, 57, appeared in Tahoe Township Justice Court on Tuesday.

He was booked 9:30 p.m. on the warrant, possession of paraphernalia, no insurance and an expired registration.

■ A woman on bail in connection with theft charges is in custody on an alternative sentencing violation.

Nicole Marie Nigra, 47, was taken into custody 11 p.m. Friday and is scheduled to appear in East Fork Justice Court on Feb. 11.

■ A California man who failed to register as an ex-felon was arrested Monday afternoon on a drug possession harge.

Charles Homer Perez, 52, was booked 1:30 p.m. Monday. He is scheduled to appear in East Fork Justice Court on Wednesday.

■ A man sought by authorities in La Paz County, Ariz., was arrested Saturday morning at Lake Tahoe.

Anthony Michael Smith, 26, is being held on a fugitive warrant. He is scheduled to appear in Tahoe Township Justice Court.

■ A Lake Tahoe woman is in custody after she was arrested on a fugitive warrant on Monday evening.

Michelle Anne Storey is scheduled to appear in Tahoe Township Justice Court on the warrant and for failing to appear on a misdemeanor on Jan. 21.