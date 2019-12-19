Tahoe man in custody on drug trafficking

A Zephyr Cove man who was on probation for possession of methamphetamine is being held in Douglas County Jail on a trafficking charge.

Paul E. Baum, 33, is scheduled to appear in Tahoe Township Justice Court on Tuesday. According to jail records, he is being held for driving while his license is revoked for DUI, a probation violation and trafficking in methamphetamine.

■ A Lake Tahoe man is being held on two fugitive warrants and drug trafficking charges after her was arrested 6:30 p.m. Friday.

Douglas James Best Jr. is wanted on a warrant out of El Dorado County, according to jail records.

According to the El Dorado County District Attorney’s Office, Best is on probation for felony domestic violence. He is scheduled to appear in Tahoe Township Justice Court on Tuesday.

■ A Californian on probation for grand larceny and possession of a stolen vehicle is in custody on a probation violation.

Tyler J. Chadwick, 35, was taken into custody on Dec. 12 on a probation violation related to his 2016 conviction. He faces up to 94 months in prison if his probation is revoked. He is due in Dougals County District Court on Dec. 24.

■ A man convicted of being a habitual criminal in 2013 is in Douglas County custody on a parole violation.

Edward Bernard Clay, 52, was taken into custody on Dec. 12. His conviction was out of Clark County, according to the Nevada Department of Corrections.

■ A Californian accused of stealing a smart phone and a knife is scheduled to appear in Douglas County District Court on Tuesday.

Jason Dennis Lusk, 26, was transferred from Mendocino County, Calif., where he was being held on a probation violation. He was arrested Sept. 9 at Nevada Beach after deputies responded to a report that someone was checking to see if vehicles were locked.

While talking to Lusk, a smart phone in his possession rang, and when told he could take the call, he turned the phone off and threw it on the ground. The caller was the phone’s owner.