Tahoe man in custody after Kingsbury chase

A man, who was being taken into custody in connection with a pursuit that ended in a Friday morning wreck on Kingsbury, allegedly tried to slip away by sliding into a storm drain.

Kelly Ott, 38, was driving a silver Subaru on Highway 50 around 9:50 a.m. when a deputy reported the Subraru was traveling east in the highway’s westbound lanes and ran the stoplight at Lake Parkway.

The deputy pursued the Subaru up Kingsbury Grade, running another stoplight, according to the deputy.

Ott drove the Subaru up the center turn lane, prompting motorists in both lanes to pull out of the way to avoid a wreck.

He pulled into the oncoming travel lane to go around three vehicles in the eastbound lanes, but came upon a construction zone, where he hit another vehicle causing the Subaru to turn over onto its top. Ott, who was out of the Subaru when the deputy caught up to the wreck, allegedly admitted being the driver.

Ott had a cut on his head and was ordered to sit on a storm drain while waiting for medics to arrive. That’s when he tried to slide down the drain feet first. The deputy grabbed him by his arms. He was able to drag Ott out of the drain and arrest him with the help of two bystanders, though Ott continued to struggle.

He was taken into custody. A blood draw was conducted after deputies obtained a search warrant.

No one else was injured as a result of the incident, but both vehicles were towed from the scene. A dog in the Subaru was not injured in the rollover.