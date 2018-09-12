Tahoe man accused of using knife in fight

A 30-year-old South Lake Tahoe man is free on bail after he allegedly cut another man with a knife during an altercation in the Gardnerville Ranchos.

Christopher L. Wadstein posted $25,000 bail on a charge of felony battery.

According to court documents, deputies responded to an address on Wagon Drive where they were told Wadstein cut another man on the arm.

Wadstein's vehicle was located on Foothill near Centerville Lane, where he was arrested.

■ A 66-year-old ex-felon was taken into custody on Friday afternoon after deputies spotted him driving on a revoked license.

Gardnerville resident Jimmie L. Reimann was pulling out of a Gardnerville Ranchos store when he was recognized by deputies on patrol.

Reimann was stopped at Kimmerling Road and Rojo Way and searched. Deputies allegedly found a package of methamphetamine in a cigarette pack.

Reimann was paroled in June, according to the Nevada Department of Corrections.

■ A North Las Vegas woman was placed under citizen's arrest for failing to extinguish a cooking fire she set near Highway 395 and Washoe Road.

The 54-year-old woman was seen adding sticks to a fire on Sunday morning. A passerby told deputies he saw her leave the fire still smoldering. He put it out and called firefighters and deputies to the scene.

Deputies caught up to her as she was heading south. She told them she made a fire to make coffee.