Tahoe couple receives prison in narcotics raid

A 61-year-old Lake Tahoe man, who prosecutors say was selling methamphetamine to make ends meet, received up to seven years in prison Tuesday.

Timothy R. Hecox, 61, was arrested during a July 20 raid on his Stateline home along with Holly J. Anderson, 50, who was also sentenced on Tuesday.

Both admitted to two counts of trafficking in methamphetamine and psilocybin mushrooms.

Prosecutor Chelsea Mazza said Hecox was responsible for setting up the deals and meeting the buyer, while Anderson was present for most of the deals, including one instance where she had to unlock the apartment so the deal could occur.

Mazza agreed Anderson’s prison terms should be served at the same time, but argued in favor of setting Hecox’s sentences consecutively.

District Judge Tod Young said he didn’t see that Hecox was any more culpable in the case than Anderson and ordered both defendants to serve their terms concurrently.

Attorney Kris Brown said Hecox had no felonies on his record.

“He admitted he was doing this to make ends meet,” she said.

Attorney Andrew Bunn said Anderson had been forthright about her involvement.

“She’s essentially reached rock bottom,” Bunn said.

Under the sentences handed down on Tuesday, both would be eligible for probation after serving 32 months. They were given credit for 112 days time served.