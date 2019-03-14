Suspected Stateline kidnapper in custody

A 24-year-old woman who was kidnapped from a Stateline casino early Monday morning escaped her captor later that day as authorities were closing in.

South Lake Tahoe authorities arrested Moises Gomez Casillas in connection with the kidnapping and a domestic battery that occurred on Saturday.

According to South Lake Tahoe police, they learned from Douglas authorities that the victim in the previous case had been taken from Harvey's into California.

Detectives determined that Casillas, who has a long history with South Lake authorities, might be holed up on the 4100 block of Manzanita Avenue.

They called out special weapons and tactics and crisis negotiation teams.

A search warrant was served on the home and Casillas was found inside the 200-square-foot studio apartment.

Recommended Stories For You

Also in the home were two women and three children. Marijuana, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were reportedly within easy access by the children.