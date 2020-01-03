Suspect sought in reported credit card theft

A woman is being sought in connection with a credit card theft in the North Valley. Douglas County Sheriff's Office photo

idsought

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect in the theft of a wallet and fraudulent use of a credit card in the North Douglas County area.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the woman used the victim’s credit card at local retail locations to include Target and Home Depot.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Ed Garren at 775-782-9905 regarding the identity of the subject. Reference case No. 19SO32633.