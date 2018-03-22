Subject of China Spring manhunt appears in federal court

The subject of a Feb. 23 manhunt that prompted the lock down of China Spring Youth Camp appeared in federal court on Thursday.

Convicted murderer Rocky Boice Jr., 39, is facing federal kidnapping and assault charges in connection with an incident that occurred three days after the unsuccessful search in the Pine Nuts.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Boice threatened two women in Wadsworth with a knife before stabbing one of them in the face and abdomen.

"The second woman ran to a neighbor's house to call for help," federal officials said. "During a 12-hour standoff with law enforcement, Boice pointed a .22 caliber rifle multiple times at the hostage and shot her in the shoulder and head. He was arrested the next morning by law enforcement after the Washoe County SWAT team entered the home."

If convicted, the statutory minimum penalty is life in prison for the kidnapping charge, said U.S. Attorney Dayle Elieson of the District of Nevada.

Boice was one of 10 people convicted in the 1998 beating death of Eastwood Toker founder Sammy Resendiz in a Carson City hotel room.

Recommended Stories For You

He was released on parole from prison in 2015.