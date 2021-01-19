Stabbing investigation closes Vista Grande behind Walmart

A Douglas County Sheriff's Patrol unit blocks Vista Grande at Topsy Lane.

Kurt Hildebrand

Douglas County and Washoe Tribe authorities are investigating a stabbing that occurred on Tuesday afternoon near Vista Grande and Topsy.

Deputies responded to a report of a man with a stab wound at the Topsy Walmart. While en route, the man walked up to Pier One where he was picked up by East Fork medics and transported to Sunridge.

He was transported to Renown Regional Medical Center by Care Flight helicopter.

Reports are that a fight occurred around 12:30 p.m.

Because the victim walked across Vista Grande, the road was closed so they could find the original incident scene.