Speeder jailed on warrant

A San Jose woman was arrested Monday night after being pulled over for driving 40 mph through downtown Gardnerville.

Deputies spotted a silver Ford Focus with expired license plates traveling at 11-15 mph over the speed limit, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

The woman pulled over in front of The Record-Courier. Deputies said they recognized the woman from previous traffic stops, and that she had a warrant for failing to appear in court.

In addition to the warrant, she was taken into custody on charges of not having insurance, not having a driver's license and resisting arrest.

Her bail is set at $2,910.

Deputies arrested a 19-year-old Gardnerville man after allegedly seeing him smoke marijuana with a 16-year-old in a running vehicle.

According to the sheriff's report, the man told deputies he supplied the youth with marijuana.

He was taken into custody on suspicion of possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, driving without a valid license, no insurance and expired registration.

His bail is set at $2,601.

In Nevada the legal age for consuming marijuana or alcohol is 21.

A 19-year-old Gardnerville man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, minor in possession and driving on the wrong side of the road.

Deputies found the driver at the 7-Eleven on Tillman Lane. According to reports, the vehicle was weaving in and out of traffic. Deputies reported the driver was crossing the centerline into oncoming traffic.

The man failed field sobriety tests. His bail is set at $1,839.

A 43-year-old Gardnerville woman was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Deputies conducted a traffic stop in the 1300 block of Highway 395 and found the driver had slurred speech, red watery eyes and the odor of an alcoholic beverage coming off her person. The woman said she drank three glasses of beer before driving. She allegedly had a blood alcohol level of .181.

Her bail is set at $1,503.