South Lake Tahoe woman admits to vehicle burglary

A South Lake Tahoe woman admitted to a charge of vehicle burglary in Judge Tod Young's court on Tuesday morning.

Larissa B. Lehmann, 33, was originally arrested on four failure to appear warrants, five charges of burglary, possession of a credit card without consent and two charges of possession of stolen property.

In court, Lehmann told Young she broke into the vehicles to get money to fund her heroin addiction.

Lehmann was arrested in December when deputies were dispatched to the 200 block of Cheyenne Circle in reference to a suspicious person walking down the street checking for unlocked cars.

On scene, deputies contacted Lehmann at Ute Drive where she attempted to flee. She was arrested on the four warrants. A resident in the neighborhood had footage of Lehmann checking parked vehicles and one resident reported a gray backpack was stolen from his vehicle. Lehmann was reported to have a similar backpack on her person.

Deputies also found a knife, a bank card with another person's name and an uncashed check for the same name on Lehmann's person.

Lehmann faces up to 10 years in prison and will be sentenced March 20.