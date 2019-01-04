South Lake Tahoe man arrested with loaded AK-47 style rifle

A South Lake Tahoe man with purported gang ties is in custody after police say they found him intoxicated and armed at the scene of a vehicle crash.

The South Lake Tahoe Police Department initially received a report of a single-vehicle crash in the 800 block of Los Angeles Avenue on Monday.

Officers found 33-year-old Victor Alfonso Ramos Eucendo at the scene. According to the police, Ramos Eucendo was intoxicated and driving his Chevrolet Silverado on Los Angeles Avenue when he hit a parked car and a bear box.

Officers say they found a loaded Norinco Mak-90 assault rifle, which the National Rifle Association describes as a Chinese-made variation of the AK-47. Officers also found a loaded 30-round magazine and methamphetamine.

Ramos Eucendo told police, according to a press release, that he was on his way to confront a drug dealer about a fight over a different vehicle crash.

Law enforcement is still working to determine who Ramos Eucendo was trying to confront and how he obtained the assault rifle. The case is still under investigation.

Ramos Eucendo told police he had ties to MS-13 when he lived in Central America and is a current member of the Sureños street gang.

He was booked into the El Dorado County jail on charges of illegal possession of an assault weapon, carrying a loaded firearm in a vehicle, DUI, and possession of a controlled substance. Police will be requesting charges for possession of a high capacity magazine to be added at time of arraignment, according to the city.

SLTPD asks anyone with information regarding the case to contact Detective Jake Herminghaus at 530-542-6100.