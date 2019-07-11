South Lake residents face drug charges

While not quite as busy as the Fourth of July, Douglas County deputies conducted more than the usual number of drug and alcohol arrests over the weekend.

Two South Lake Tahoe residents were taken into custody at Dotty’s Casino on Saturday morning, accused of drug felonies.

Jessica A. Blevins, 36, faces a methamphetamine trafficking charge in Tahoe Township Justice Court.

Phillip D. Porter, 39, faces a charge of possession of a controlled substance.

■ Five people were taken into custody for driving under the influence over the weekend, though three of those were arrested in Carson Valley. There were four instances of minors in possession of alcohol over the weekend, including on Friday morning in Mitch Park in the Gardnerville Ranchos.

Three underage people were arrested with open containers and fireworks at Highway 50 and Lake Village on Sunday night.

There were 27 arrests total between Friday and Sunday, compared to 39 on July 3-4.

■ A California man with a long history of drug offenses was arrested on a fugitive warrant out of El Dorado County on Wednesday afternoon.

Marty J. Beaman, 38, was taken into Douglas County custody at the Mont Bleu Casino in Stateline at 3:40 p.m., according to jail records.

■ A Gardnerville Ranchos woman arrested in Carson City faces a parole violation.

Crystal Dean, 41, was transferred to Douglas County custody by parole and probation on Tuesday evening.

Dean was convicted of possession of a firearm by an ex-felon.

■ A Salinas, Calif., man was taken into custody on Monday evening on a fugitive warrant.

Raul Hernandez Murillo, 34, was booked at 7:42 p.m. in lieu of $150,000 on Southgate Drive in Gardnerville.

■ A Gardnerville man was taken into custody by state probation authorities on Monday afternoon.

James L. Robbins, 28, was arrested at his home on Apollo Drive at 3:45 p.m.