South Lake man to serve 3 years for cashing fraudulent check

A South Lake Tahoe man was sentenced to serve 36 months in prison after he admitted to a charge of uttering a forged instrument.

Mario A. Amial, 28, was arrested for cashing a fraudulent check of $325. Deputies were notified in November by the victim who told officers he had a check stolen from his vehicle. The victim told deputies his vehicle had been broken into at the Hard Rock Casino parking garage. According to reports, the victim noticed a bag missing from his car and found it later in a trash can in the parking garage. The victim told deputies later that the check was cashed at U.S. Bank.

Deputies obtained video surveillance of the ATM deposit transaction that showed Amial cashing the check at the bank. They have not found evidence that he committed the burglary from the victim's vehicle.

According to Judge Tod Young, Amial has seven felonies on his record.

"You are 28 and you have seven felonies, you've been getting one for every year since you've turned 21," Young told him.

Amial told the court he wanted to serve his time and get out as soon as possible to get back home to see his newborn son.

"Getting home to spend time with your son is honorable, but spending years in prison while your son grows up is not honorable," Young said.

Amial is currently serving time on a conviction out of California. His 36-month sentence is to be served consecutively to the sentence he is serving on the California case.

A Gardnerville man currently serving a 184-day jail sentence appeared in Young's court after he allegedly used force against an officer while in jail and told jail staff that he did not want to participate in an inpatient treatment program that he was ordered to participate in after his release.

Daniel W. Henry, 30, was originally arrested on charges of disturbing the peace, battery on an officer and resisting an officer in August. He was arrested after deputies responded to a call regarding an intoxicated male in the McDonald's parking lot in Minden. According to reports, Henry was rolling around in the McDonald's parking lot. He then attempted to flee from deputies and was found at the Sonic in Minden.

Deputies tried to detain Henry, but he resisted them and injured one of them in the process. He allegedly also used profanities and had to be tased in order to be handcuffed.

Henry was ordered to serve 184 days in jail for the battery charge and then to spend time in an inpatient treatment program. According to a report from the Douglas County Division of Parole and Probation, the Douglas County jail staff informed them on Jan. 4 that Henry used force upon and officer. On Jan. 22, the Division was informed by jail staff that Henry had said he did not want to participate in an inpatient treatment program.

In court, Henry denied both charges and the matter will be revisited on Feb. 20 after a case in the East Fork Justice Court is resolved.