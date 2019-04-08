Snapchat video with assault weapon results in arrest

An attempt to use an assault weapon in a homemade music video resulted in the arrest of a Dayton man in South Lake Tahoe.

First reported as a brandishing on Highway 50 in Douglas County, the reporting party clarified that he saw an occupant of a black Mercedes take an assault rifle out of his trunk and move it into the passenger compartment.

Douglas County issued a broadcast alerting South Lake Tahoe Police the Mercedes was headed their way.

In an April 5 tweet, police said Nolan Stratton, 19, was arrested for possession of the weapon.

He allegedly told police he had the weapon out so he could Snapchat himself with his music playing.

California has far stricter laws on possession of a weapon where a motorist can reach it.