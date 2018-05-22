Smith Valley man in custody after chase through Ruhenstroth

A Smith Valley man who got behind the wheel of his big pickup after getting a dose of fentanyl was arrested after being pursued around Ruhenstroth on Saturday.

Douglas County deputies received a report from a medical facility that Jessie Jeffrey was driving despite being given the strong opioid.

A deputy spotted Jeffrey's F-350 pickup southbound on Highway 395 near Frontage Road around 9:45 a.m.

Jeffrey turned onto Frontage, and then crossed Highway 395 into Ruhenstroth. The deputy followed the pickup as it turned into a circle driveway, and onto the neighboring lawn before activating the patrol vehicles lights. Jeffrey then sped up to 50 mph on the residential streets before exiting the neighborhood going north on 395. The deputy broke off pursuit just before they reached Pinenut Road, where Jeffrey turned and then pulled over to the side.

During a search of the vehicle, deputies found a shotgun behind the seat. A background check revealed Jeffrey was convicted of felony carrying a concealed weapon in 1993.

He appeared in East Fork Justice Court on Monday where Matthew Ence was appointed to represent him.

■ A convicted drug dealer was arrested for selling heroin within 1,000 feet of a bus stop where children were present.

Christopher McLaughlin, 28, was taken into custody on May 16 when he reported for a random drug test.

According to court documents, McLaughlin allegedly sold someone a gram of heroin for $120 on April 4.

McLaughlin went to prison on drug charges in July 2015.

He is scheduled to appear in East Fork Justice Court on Wednesday.