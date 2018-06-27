Ski pass embezzler sent to prison for violation

A Gardnerville man, who violated probation twice, while on diversion after embezzling tens of thousands of dollars worth of ski passes was sentenced to four years in prison Monday morning.

Mark E. Graham, 22, was one of three men convicted of selling over $100,000 in fake ski passes in 2017, and was granted probation in August 2017 along with being ordered to pay $37,920 in restitution.

There were two violation incident dates, one on May 18 and the other only a few days later on May 25.

The charges alleged using controlled substances, associating with people who used controlled substances, violating directives and conduct, among others.

Graham was sentenced to 180 days house arrest on May 21 after a probation violation in which he tested positive for methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, and alcohol.

Less than 24 hours later, he was arrested after driving a car into a drainage ditch while allegedly high on heroin.

Graham admitted to the charges and asked to go to New Frontier. However, since he had already violated once and been ordered to house arrest, he lost the privilege.

His diversion was revoked, and he was sentenced to 12-48 months. He was given 43 days credit for time served.

 A 27-year-old man was granted diversion after admitting to a felony third DUI.

Travis P. Atchsion was arrested in May over Cinco de Mayo weekend passed out behind the wheel of his truck with an open beer and a lit cigarette in the Ranchos sand pits.

He had received two DUIs previously, one in 2011 and another in 2013.

His blood alcohol level had been 0.254 when tested.

He was facing a maximum sentence of six years in prison.

Instead, he was granted diversion and sentenced to DUI court, with probation lasting 3-5 years. He was also sentenced to six months of house arrest.

 A 29-year-old woman was granted diversion after admitting to having methamphetamine.

Tiffany R. Colbert faced a maximum of four years in prison and a fine of up to $5,000 after being arrested during a traffic stop. She immediately told deputies she had methamphetamine in her possession and was taken into custody.

"I want to be on diversion," said Colbert. "I need the structure. It's good for me, sobriety is good for me."

 A Markleeville man admitted to gross misdemeanor charges of attempted possession of a controlled substance and possession of a dangerous drug without a prescription and was given probation.

Jeromy J. Doran, 30, was stopped in Minden in May and it was found he didn't have a valid license. During a search of his car they also found a muscle relaxer without a prescription.

Doran said he was a firefighter and methamphetamine use was common in the trade where firefighters needed to stay awake for long periods of time while containing wildfires.

He was given a suspended sentence of 364 days in jail for each charge.

He was also ordered to pay nearly $300 in fines and fees, and forfeited his previously posted bail.

His probation is to last under three years, and he was ordered to stay away from intoxicants.

He received five days in credit for time served.

 A South Lake Tahoe man is facing a June 11, 2019, trial after he denied drug trafficking charges.

Colten K. Coralles, 24, was arrested Dec. 23, 2017, in connection with a stolen vehicle.

A woman in Las Vegas called to report her son had taken her Mini Cooper and she was following his movements by his phone.

Deputies located the car driving up Kingsbury a few hours later, and attempted to stop the vehicle.

Coralles allegedly jumped from the passenger side of the vehicle and ran through the woods. The driver was arrested. A pursuing Douglas County deputy came upon Coralles struggling with a South Lake Tahoe Police officer. The deputy assisted the officer in getting him on the ground to be handcuffed.

Deputies located 13 grams of methamphetamine in his pocket along with two hypodermic needles.

 An Aug. 14 trial was set for a 25-year-old man accused of assault with a deadly weapon.

Jobrontae Xavier Warner is being accused of threatening his pregnant 18-year-old girlfriend with a hatchet.

On May 22, the victim said Warner pushed her onto a couch with a fireplace hatchet and threatened to "split her open."

 A Las Vegas man denied the charge of trafficking and possession of a controlled substance Monday.

Martin Radu, 24, was arrested after deputies found cocaine on his person.

Due to the amount being over 4 grams but under 14, he was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance for sale, and trafficking in a controlled substance.

His trial is set for Feb. 12, 2019.