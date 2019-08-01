Silver Springs woman faces drug charge

A Silver Springs woman was booked into Douglas County Jail on Tuesday night after she was stopped at Highway 395 and Stodick Parkway in Gardnerville.

Vanessa Yescas-Flores, 28, was taken into custody 11:30 p.m. on charges of trafficking methamphetamine and a probation violation as a result of the traffic stop.

■ A Dayton man who is denying a count of felony domestic battery was taken into custody on Tuesday afternoon.

John W. Hamrick, 33, is out on bail pending a Nov. 19 trial. He waived his right to a speedy trial on July 8, prompting the cancellation of the trial, which was to start the next day.

He was arrested by the Department of Alternative Sentencing at their office in Minden.

■ A Topaz Ranch Estates woman faces charges of embezzlement after she was taken into custody on Monday afternoon.

Sandra Wages, 35, faces charges of burglary and theft after she allegedly failed to deposit the Family Dollar’s receipts over the weekend.

She was scheduled to appear in East Fork Justice Court on Wednesday.

■ A Reno man was arrested on Saturday evening in Zephyr Cove on theft charges.

Juan M. Lopez Leyva, 27, also faces a domestic battery charge out of East Fork Justice Court.

■ A Cold Springs woman was taken into custody early Sunday morning on a warrant for failing to appear in Tahoe Township Justice Court.

Melissa K. Hayes, 36, was transferred from Washoe County Jail custody to Douglas County in lieu of $7,500 cash bail.