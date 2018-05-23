Shoplifter skins beauty store for $279 in product

Authorities are seeking a woman who made off with $279 in skin care products from the Ulta Beauty store in Carson Valley Plaza.

The theft occurred 7:15 p.m. May 7, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

The woman was described as being in her late teens or 20s with blonde hair, wearing a pink tank top, shorts and brown cowboy boots.

She entered the cosmetics store and removed the packaging from four skin care products, placed the products in her purse and left the store without paying for the merchandise.

Anyone with information is asked to call Douglas County Secret Witness at 775-782-7463.

Callers will remain anonymous. Cash rewards are available for information leading to the conviction of perpetrators. Payment will be made in any manner callers prefer.