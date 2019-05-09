Shooting probe to close Kingsbury

Kingsbury Grade will close 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday as part of the investigation into the April 26 shooting involving a Bay Area triple-homicide suspect.

The Grade will close at Tramway and Foothill Road.

“Investigators are conducting a scene recreation and walk through with all officers involved,” according to the Sheriff’s Office. “The temporary closure, although a minor inconvenience to the public, is an essential part of the investigation and successful prosecution of the suspect in this case.”

Oakland resident Stefon Demar Jefferson, 43, is scheduled to appear in East Fork Justice Court for a hearing on Wednesday.

Depending on what happens there, a preliminary hearing could be set where the prosecution would have to provide enough evidence for Jefferson to be bound over to district court for felony proceedings.

Gardnerville attorney Kris Brown was appointed to represent Jefferson on his Douglas County charges, which include attempted murder of a peace officer and assault with a deadly weapon.

Jefferson is wanted in three homicide cases around the Bay Area that occurred during a shooting spree starting the morning of April 26.

That night, South Lake Tahoe police spotted him on Highway 50 and pursued him into Nevada, where Douglas County deputies took the lead.

Jefferson led officers over Kingsbury Grade where a deputy successfully nudged the Toyota Jefferson was driving and forced him to stop.

Jefferson came out of the Toyota firing, striking Douglas County Sheriff’s Sgt. Ron Miller in the hand. Miller and Deputy Tyler Holdridge returned fire, slightly wounding Jefferson, who got back in the vehicle and drove further toward Foothill.

He tried to turn onto Sierra Shadows Drive and crashed the vehicle. He then surrendered.

Jefferson is being held in Douglas County Jail on $1 million cash bail.