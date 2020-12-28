Sheriff’s Office to release body cam footage from Dec. 20 shooting

Gilman Avenue was closed on Dec. 20 while crime scene investigators worked.

Kurt Hildebrand

The driver in the Dec. 20 shooting of a sheriff’s sergeant in Gardnerville told a Carson City detective she didn’t know she was about to be in a shoot-out until she heard a pistol fire from the seat next to her.

Attempted murder charges of a first responder and with the use of a deadly weapon have been filed against Nicholas Berreman in connection with the 11:15 shooting that injured Sgt. John Lenz.

On Monday, Sheriff Dan Coverley said Lenz will recover his injuries.

“I am grateful for the successful recovery of Sgt. Lenz and we look forward to bringing him home to the community in which he proudly serves,” he said.

According to a report of the investigation filed with East Fork Justice Court, Kaela Mae Horse-Berreman picked up Berreman at the COD Casino in Minden and went to a Gardnerville supermarket to purchase liquor. She spotted the deputy behind her on her way back and at 11:14 p.m. Deputy Justice Fricke pulled over the Jeep at Douglas and Gilman avenues.

Lenz pulled in front of the Jeep and got out when Berremen is accused of opening fire. He hit Lenz three times, twice in the chest, and once in the face.

Deputies returned fire striking Berreman in the hand.

Berreman was taken for treatment. Both Berreman and Horse Berreman were interviewed by a Carson City detective after the shooting.

She said she heard the gun being fired from inside the vehicle and ducked down behind the drivers side door to avoid being hit.

Berreman may still have been intoxicated when the Carson City detective spoke to him. He confirmed he was drunk.

On Monday, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office released body camera footage to the media. The Record-Courier has sought a copy.

Coverley said the matter is still under investigation by Carson City and Nevada Division of Investigations detectives.

“Our office will maintain transparency with our community regarding this investigation as appropriate,” Coverley said. “We ask for the community to rely on the facts, and avoid sharing the kind of misinformation that can run rampant on social media. While difficult, please be patient for those facts to be established. Having reviewed the body camera footage, this is a situation where it appears to me our officers’ lives were very much in danger.”

According to information filed on Dec. 23 by the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office, Berreman is facing charges of battery of a deadly weapon with substantial bodily harm, battery on a protected person and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Berreman was sentenced in June 2019 to four years in prison for assault with a firearm on a police officer in Alpine County. He was released prior to serving his full term and the California Department of Corrections issued a felony warrant for his arrest.

Berreman is scheduled to return to East Fork Justice Court on Wednesday.