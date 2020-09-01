Sheriff’s Office looking for dirt-biker who fled from deputy

A dirt biker allegedly struck a deputy on Monday.

Douglas County Sheriff’s Office

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance with an attempt to identify a suspect in a battery on police officer, resisting/obstructing a police officer and reckless driving.

On Tuesday, a Douglas County Sheriff’s deputy stopped the man in the sandpits area of the Gardnerville Ranchos. When the deputy was contacting the suspect he fled, striking the deputy with the motorcycle. The suspect fled east from the Sandpits.

A reward is being offered to anyone with information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of the suspect. Your identity is not needed and you will remain anonymous. Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to call DCSO Dispatch at (775) 782-5126 or Douglas County Secret Witness at: 775-78-CRIME (775-782-7463) or Investigator Scott Battcher at 782-9905.