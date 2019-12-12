Sheriff reminds residents to lock vehicles

In the wake of a Dec. 7 car theft the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is reminding residents to lock their vehicles and take the keys.

Not long after Parade of Lights cleared Gardnerville, a convicted felon made off with a Volvo SUV parked at a Waterloo Lane residence.

Deputies spotted the Volvo being driven by Shane Dollar, 19, and stopped him in the parking lot of Lampe Park within 45 minutes of the report.

“Most vehicle-related crimes can be avoided by taking simple safeguards to protect your property,” Sgt. Jeff Schemenauer said. “With the holiday season in full swing, never leave gifts or personal belongings in plain view inside you vehicle. Locking your car even when parked in your driveway can prevent the simple act of vehicle burglary and the frustrations that come along with being a victim of a crime.”

Dollar is scheduled to appear in Western Regional Drug Court on Monday and East Fork Justice Court on Jan. 2, 2020.

■ Douglas County deputies responded to Douglas High School on Thursday after a student made a threat on the school bus.

The threat was reported to Safe Voice and deputies checked the school to determine there was no threat to the school.

■ An Indian Hills man is scheduled to appear in East Fork Justice Court on Wednesday in connection with a felony domestic battery.

Ryan Robertdoile Smith, 39, allegedly broke down a bedroom door to get to the victim. According to court documents, witnesses said they saw him on top of her with his hands around her neck.

Smith was on probation for failing to register as an ex-felon and allegedly had a .3 blood alcohol content.

■ A 58-year-old Reno man is facing a felony child abuse charge after he allegedly slapped a 6-year-old boy he was watching.

Peyton Bloxton said the boy was jumping on the bed, so he slapped him. When the boy’s Gardnerville parents returned home they called medics to look at him.

Bloxton waived his preliminary hearing on Wednesday and was ordered to Douglas County District Court on Jan. 6.