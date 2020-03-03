Sex offender in custody for sex with girl

A tier 3 sex offender is in custody accused of having sex with a 14-year-old runaway girl in a Gardnerville Ranchos home last year.

Gregory Plez Steele Jr., 42, was arrested Friday afternoon on a warrant issued out of East Fork Justice Court.

According to court documents, the girl fled her home and was using a dating app to sell sex, claiming she was 19 years old.

Steele replied to her and picked her up bringing her to his home for two weeks. She said that he learned her true age during that time. Authorities checked her cell phone and were able to recover the text messages between the two.

He is being held in Douglas County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bail on a charge of statutory sexual seduction.

■ A convicted arsonist was taken into custody on Sunday night after deputies spotted his vehicle.

Trevin James Schwenk, 32, was arrested on a warrant issued out of New York charging him with absconding from parole.

Schwenk was released Nov. 27, 2019, after being convicted in 2016 of sales of cocaine and sentenced to five years in prison.

A deputy spotted his vehicle in a Gardnerville parking lot and took him into custody for the warrant and failing to register as an ex-felon.

He was also convicted of arson in 2012 for allegedly throwing a Molotov cocktail through a car window.

■ A Topaz Ranch Estates man is facing charges of possession of methamphetamine and destruction of evidence after he was arrested in Minden on Saturday.

James Herbert Delima Jr., 55, was stopped after a deputy witnessed him make a sudden lane change in front of another vehicle on Highway 395 near the Ironwood Center at 11:15 a.m.

Because Delima was on a suspended sentence, deputies conducted a search and found a bag of what they believe is methamphetamine that had tooth marks and saliva on it.

Delima had been convicted and received a suspended sentence for possession of a drug not to be introduced into interstate commerce. Prosecutors are seeking to revoke that suspension.