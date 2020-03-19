Sex offender faces decade in prison

Steele



A convicted sex offender faces up to 10 years in prison after he admitted Monday to a count of statutory sexual seduction.

Gregory Plez Steele Jr., 42, will remain in custody until his May 18 sentencing after District Judge Tom Gregory agreed to revoke the $50,000 bail set in the case.

Steele admitted to meeting the girl, who had run away from home and who claimed she was 19 on a dating app she was using to contact men.

He brought her home to the Gardnerville Ranchos for around two weeks around March 26, 2019.

Steele faces 1-10 years in prison at his May 18 sentencing. He is not eligible for probation unless he can pass a psycho-sexual evaluation.

His attorney asked that Steele be released on his own recognizance or that his bail be reduced. However, prosecutor Matthew Johnson said that Steele had a 2003 felony for first-degree rape of someone under the age of 14 in Missouri. There is no right to bail for someone who has entered a guilty plea.

■ A Silver City man was sentenced to 1-4 years in prison on Monday on multiple drug charges.

Eric Thomas Gomez, 35, received concurrent prison sentences on three counts of sales of a controlled substance and one of conspiracy to violate the Uniform Controlled Substances Act.

Attorney John Malone said Gomez suffered a panic attack on Monday morning, which combined with the weather delayed his arrival in district court for sentencing.

Malone argued Gomez thought he was just giving a friend a ride. But that friend turned out to be Anne M. Spiker, 36, who received three suspended sentences for her part in a series of drug transactions that occurred in December 2018.

Malone claimed Spiker “not only threw Gomez under the bus, but backed over him.”

Prosecutor Matthew Johnson said Spiker told authorities that Gomez was the actual source of the drugs.

Gomez was the wheelman for three transactions on Dec. 11, Dec. 14 and Dec. 18, 2018.

Spiker received consecutive suspended 1-4-year sentences. She must complete Western Nevada Regional Drug Court as part of her probation.

■ A Gardnerville man, who has had difficulty staying out of trouble on probation, asked to be sent to prison on Tuesday.

Kenton L. Duffy, 60, admitted violations, including failing to attend Western Nevada Regional Drug Court.

Duffy told Young he didn’t want to attend drug court when he received a suspended 12-32 month sentence September for possession of methamphetamine

■ The theft of an expensive bicycle resulted in a suspended 2-5 year prison sentence on Tuesday.

Christopher Nick Silva, 34, will have to pay $3,928 in restitution for taking the bicycle in Stateline at $250 a month after he made a $700 payment.

Matthew Ence argued for a shorter suspended sentence in the four-year-old case.

Prosecutor Erik Levin said Silva deserved a prison sentence, but that with credit for 293 days time served it would be better to get the victims paid.

Silva told District Judge Tod Young he used drugs and crime to fill a void in his life, and that his family now does that.

“Another void is the prison cell that is waiting for you if you violate this probation,” Young replied.

■ A South Lake Tahoe man, who faces up to 10 years in prison, admitted to violating his probation on Tuesday.

Gustavo Candelario, 46, received two suspended 10-60-month prison sentences after he admitted to selling heroin and methamphetamine at a Stateline casino in July 2018.

He was ordered to participate in an inpatient program on Tuesday. He was arrested Dec. 30 after it was learned he was driving on a suspended license and wasn’t supposed to be in Nevada.

A March 30 status hearing was set in Candelario’s case.

■ A Gardnerville Ranchos woman entered a guilty plea to the felony driving under the influence on Tuesday in connection with her Jan. 8 arrest at a downtown Gardnerville business.

Dana Ruth Linehan, 61, was arrested after deputies were called to a Gardnerville business.

She was arrested after it was determined she’d driven to the location.

On Tuesday, District Judge Tod Young ordered her not to drive and not to use marijuana, even if it is prescribed by a doctor.

Linehan was convicted of driving under the influence on March 18, 2013 and on Dec. 10, 2014.

Prosecutors have agreed not to oppose a diversion program, which would allow her to undergo 2-5 years of treatment.

If she’s not granted the diversion, she faces a mandatory 1-6-year prison sentence and a $2,000-$5,000 fine.