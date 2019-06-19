Sentencing delayed in case where man put 2 ounces of meth in daughter’s purse

A Topaz Ranch Estates man facing a decade or more in prison on drug charges was given another week before sentencing on Tuesday.

John Nigra, 55, admitted in April to trafficking in methamphetamine with the assistance of his 16-year-old daughter.

Nigra appeared out of custody in Douglas County District Court on Tuesday for sentencing.

District Judge Tod Young took issue with Nigra’s attorney saying he didn’t intend to use his daughter when he put roughly 2.1 ounces of methamphetamine in her purse.

Just before Young delayed the sentencing hearing, Nigra said in court that he put the drugs in the girl’s purse while she was in the store on Dec. 17, 2018.

It was while they were in the parking lot of the store that Nigra was under surveillance by Douglas County drug agents.

Attorney Melissa Rosenthal said her client had never been convicted of a felony.

She said the trafficking charge was based solely on the weight of the drugs, and that while there was a lot, Nigra intended it for his personal use.

“There was no intention to harm others and no intention to use (his daughter),” she said.

That’s when Young interrupted Rosenthal and said he wanted to know if Nigra was taking responsibility for the crime he admitted back in April or not.

“Either way there are consequences,” he said.

“I put it in the bag on the floor while she was in the store,” Nigra said before his sentencing was continued.

Young said he wanted to hear testimony from the officers involved in the arrest before sentencing Nigra.

Under the charge Nigra pleaded guilty to he could face up to 30 years in prison. Whatever his sentence, using a minor in the commission of a crime is an enhancement that requires a consecutive sentence.

When he entered his guilty plea, Nigra told Young he understood the implications of the enhancement.